Shentu (CTK) Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $67.66 million and $2.17 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $979.51 or 0.05773655 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00499014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.75 or 0.30089379 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,488,890 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

