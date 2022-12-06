Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Decreases By 8.4%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

