Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Decreases By 10.3%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.0 days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

Shares of ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 35.75 on Tuesday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 52 week low of 34.97 and a 52 week high of 37.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 38.47.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products from chicken, pork, and beef. The company also engages in the production, processing, export/import, and sale of agricultural and livestock products, marine products, quasi-drugs, and non-pharmaceutical products, as well as the management of restaurants.

