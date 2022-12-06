Short Interest in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Decreases By 8.3%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

