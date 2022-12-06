Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Declines By 8.2%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 901,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Inogen Stock Down 7.0 %

About Inogen

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $490.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

