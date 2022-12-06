Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Declines By 8.2%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 901,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Inogen
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Inogen Stock Down 7.0 %
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.