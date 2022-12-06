Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.40-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.40-12.00 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

