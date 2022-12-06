Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Down 0.6%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as €79.05 ($83.21) and last traded at €80.80 ($85.05). 88,404 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €81.25 ($85.53).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.69 and a 200-day moving average of €72.27.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.