Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,190,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

