Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.96

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 45096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

