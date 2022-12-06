Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 279.2% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

