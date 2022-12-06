Snehal Patel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,722,886 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,580.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Snehal Patel purchased 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,440.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,440.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 2.3 %

GLSI stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.