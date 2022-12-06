Snehal Patel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,722,886 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,580.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Snehal Patel purchased 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,440.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 2.3 %
GLSI stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
