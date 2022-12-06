Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.67.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $135.63 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $377.26. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Snowflake by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

