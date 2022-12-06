Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading Down 6.2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.67. Approximately 167,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 193,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$789.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

