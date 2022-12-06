Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Price Performance

Shares of LOV stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.