SpartanNash (SPTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

SPTN opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

