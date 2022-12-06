Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 63.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $385,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 593.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 296.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Splunk

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.34.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.