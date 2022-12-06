Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
