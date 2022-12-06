Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

