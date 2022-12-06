Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares during the quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Poshmark worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POSH. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Poshmark by 143.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Poshmark by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 617,100 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $6,836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 813.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 503,241 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Stock Performance

POSH remained flat at $17.83 during trading on Tuesday. 8,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,512. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,204.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $49,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,304.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,710 shares of company stock valued at $278,909 over the last ninety days. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on POSH. Barclays downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

