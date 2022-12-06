Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $738,000 Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Springhouse Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,751 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Altitude Acquisition worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 120,539 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,288. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.