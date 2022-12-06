Springhouse Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 152,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Spirit Airlines makes up approximately 1.8% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 48.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 354.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 594,349 shares during the period. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 3,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Melius initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

