Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.3-$163.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.06 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

CXM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 462,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,767. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

