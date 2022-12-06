Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.20 million-$616.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.06 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 462,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

