SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NYSE SQZ opened at $1.41 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

