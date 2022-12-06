SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases 70,399 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,399 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Align Technology worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,097,000 after purchasing an additional 324,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,670,000 after buying an additional 242,988 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day moving average is $239.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $688.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

