StackLine Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

StackLine Partners LP lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 3.2% of StackLine Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. StackLine Partners LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($108.89) to GBX 9,500 ($115.84) in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,283.00.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 116,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,695. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.93. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.