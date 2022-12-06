StackLine Partners LP Has $14.58 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

StackLine Partners LP trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises approximately 8.3% of StackLine Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. StackLine Partners LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 3,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

