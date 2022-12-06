Stargate Finance (STG) One Day Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $56.73 million and $2.39 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

