Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $616,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 97,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.95.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Insider Activity

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.