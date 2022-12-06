STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Tops $128.53 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $128.53 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00006103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

