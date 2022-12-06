State Street Corp Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,951,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617,670 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.35% of Procter & Gamble worth $14,947,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

