State Street Corp Has $22.07 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,088,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263,718 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,068,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.