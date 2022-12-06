State Street Corp Has $5.77 Billion Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,538,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,983,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.11% of Texas Instruments worth $5,767,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 153,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

