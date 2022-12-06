State Street Corp Sells 2,202,881 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,549,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202,881 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.77% of Raytheon Technologies worth $12,451,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

