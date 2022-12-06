State Street Corp Sells 2,654,034 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,473,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,654,034 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.34% of Oracle worth $4,365,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

