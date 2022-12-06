State Street Corp Sells 7,488,877 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,817,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,946,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.65.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

