State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,957,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 551,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.19% of Walmart worth $7,289,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 21.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

