StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

StealthGas Stock Performance

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.86. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in StealthGas by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

