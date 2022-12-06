Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.30

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Vizsla Silver stock opened at 1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.16. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of 0.91 and a 52-week high of 2.60.

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

