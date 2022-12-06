Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOSE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.19. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Insider Activity

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,109.86%. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 65,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.