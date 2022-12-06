Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLFF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of STLFF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

