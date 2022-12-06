StockNews.com Downgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,271.36 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $280,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,127.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,956 shares of company stock worth $5,529,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.