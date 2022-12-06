StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Tarena International stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

