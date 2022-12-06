StockNews.com Upgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Buy

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $318.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACNB has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 115 shares of company stock worth $3,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ACNB by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACNB by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of ACNB by 29.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ACNB in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACNB by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

