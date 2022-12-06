StockNews.com Upgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Buy

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
ACNB Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $318.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACNB has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 115 shares of company stock worth $3,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ACNB
About ACNB
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
