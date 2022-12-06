StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 105.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 594,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

