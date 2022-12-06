Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.00 million-$299.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.24 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.93.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

