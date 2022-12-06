Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.51. Symbotic shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $181,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $225,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.