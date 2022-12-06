Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Symrise Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €106.55 ($112.16) on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a one year high of €73.48 ($77.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €103.57 and a 200-day moving average of €104.85.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

