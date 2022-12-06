Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $32,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Synopsys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $331.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.