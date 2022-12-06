Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Trading Down 4.9 %
SNPS stock opened at $331.27 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.40. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
