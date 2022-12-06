Synthetix (SNX) Reaches Market Cap of $470.47 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Synthetix has a market cap of $470.47 million and approximately $66.16 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00011170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00501434 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.00 or 0.30235298 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,069,419 coins and its circulating supply is 247,461,701 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
